Teen's body recovered from river near Poplar

GREAT FALLS — Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement said in a news release on June 5, 2025, that the body of a 16-year old male was recovered from the Missouri River, near the rolloff site, southeast of Poplar.

The teen had entered the river from BIA Route 1, going into the south ditch, then through a fence, then eventually into the river, on Tuesday, June 3.

Law enforcement officers searched the area on boats and from the land nearby.

On Wednesday, the search continued for the teen, and services from the Williams County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue Team were provided.

Boats with sonar devices were deployed and the vehicle was found in the river near a boat ramp by a private residence south of BIA Route 1.

Williams County advised that they would return the following day with their trained diving team.

On Thursday, the Williams County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue Dive Team entered the water several times and were able to get a tow strap affixed to the vehicle.

The vehicle was retrieved from the water and the body of the teen was recovered inside of the vehicle.

The name of the teen has not yet been released, nor have any details as to what caused the vehicle to go into the river.

Claytons Memorial Chapel was on scene and provided their services.

The Fort Peck Tribes Department of Law and Justice extended their appreciation to numerous agencies for assistance:

The Fort Peck Tribes Patrol Division, the Criminal Investigation Division, Fish and Game Division, The Fort Peck Tribes Indian Reservation Road Department, The Fort Peck Tribes Disaster and Emergency Services, Roosevelt County DES and Sheriff's Office, Williams County Sheriff's Office, Williams County Underwater Search and Recovery, Williams County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Breathing Air Unit, J & B Towing, Williston Fire Department, The Montana Highway Patrol, Northeastern Montana Health Service, the Wolf Point Fire Department, and the Montana Department of Fish and Game. We would also like to thank the Fort Peck Tribes Prosecutor's Office for the food provided to all of the volunteers.

The agency also extended condolences to the family of the teen, and asked the public "to keep this family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time."

We will update you if we get more information.