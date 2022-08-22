Suspicious fires on Mount Helena under investigation

HELENA — Helena authorities are investigating suspicious wildland fires that started Sunday evening on the south side of Mount Helena.

The fire was first reported at 8:48 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the area of the Dump Gulch Trailhead. Crews from the Helena Fire Department found two separate fire starts that they were able to extinguish.

A fire crew from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation was requested to assist and stayed on fire watch throughout the night.

MTN News

HFD says there have been reports of a male individual in the area when the fire started and may have returned later. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Helena Fire Department at 406-447-8472.

“Fire danger remains high in and around the Helena area. Please be fire safe and fire aware when living, recreating, and working within areas of high potential for fire<’ wrote HFD Assistant Chief Mike Chambers in a press release.