Suspect arrested after pickup truck hits building in Missoula

Police were searching for a suspect who fled the scene after hitting a building in Midtown Missoula on Tuesday evening.
Posted at 8:16 PM, May 28, 2024
UPDATE 9:50 p.m. - May 28, 2024

Missoula Police tell MTN the suspect who fled the scene after driving a pickup truck into a Midtown Missoula building has been arrested.

No further information is being released at this time.

(first report: 8 p.m. - May 28, 2024)

Authorities are looking for a suspect after a pickup truck slammed into a building in Midtown Missoula on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the area of the Brooks Street and South Avenue intersection at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The Missoula Police Department at the scene of where a pickup truck hit a building at Brooks Street and South Avenue on May 28, 2024.

The Missoula Police Department responded to the scene and is now searching for a suspect who is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

