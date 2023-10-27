Superior man killed in crash on I-90 Thursday morning near Alberton

ALBERTON — The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a Superior man that happened Thursday morning near Alberton.

According to MHP, a 61-year-old woman was driving a Chevy Trailblazer east on Interstate 90 when she struck the guard rail, then crossed the highway and hit the guardrail on the other side.

The passenger, a 64-year-old Superior man, died on the scene.

The driver was taken to St. Patrick Hospital with unknown injuries.

MHP reports the roads were wet and icy at the time of the crash. The crash was reported at 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

MHP says the occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

MHP continues to investigate.