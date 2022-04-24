Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Students learn about bison's importance to Native culture

Students learn of the bison's importance to Native culture
Students learn about bison's importance to Native culture
Students learn about bison's importance to Native culture
Students learn about bison's importance to Native culture
Students learn about bison's importance to Native culture
Bison (MTN News)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 19:18:50-04

TETON COUNTY — Students from Great Falls recently took a field trip to learn about the importance of bison to Native American history and culture.

The event took place on a ranch outside of Choteau and was hosted by the Great Falls Public School's Indigenous Education program.

About 30 students from middle schools and high schools participated in the event, learning how bison were used for food, clothing, and weapons.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119