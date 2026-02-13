Stillwater officials hope new tariff on Russian palladium will boost mine

BILLINGS — Sibanye Stillwater Mining could see a big boost following a Trump administration decision this week to impose a heavy tariff on Russian palladium exports, following a decision made by the Department of Commerce in a hearing on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Department of Commerce ruled the federal government could impose a 132.83% tariff on Russian palladium imports starting next week, offering hope for the reopening of Montana's largest mine and the potential return of nearly 700 laid-off workers.

Stillwater Mine officials hope Russian-palladium tariff will boost domestic sales

The preliminary decision came after an investigation into whether Russia was dumping palladium into the American market to artificially decrease prices, which Stillwater mine officials blamed for the shutdown of the majority of their operations in the fall of 2024.

Stillwater-Sibanye spokesperson Heather McDowell said the cheap Russian imports hurt the Montana mines. Stillwater is North America's only producer of platinum and palladium, the latter of which is used in producing catalytic converters in vehicles, electronics and other consumer goods.

"Prices had gone down 50 percent, but Russian imports had actually gone up 35 percent," McDowell said Thursday.

The layoffs devastated families all over southern Montana, including the Haneys in Billings. Terry Haney worked at the mine for nearly eight years before he was laid off.

"Getting a job there was great pay, a long-term career," his wife, Shanda Haney, said Thursday. "We were really excited when he originally got the job."

Now, Terry Haney works in South Carolina while she remains in Montana with their two children.

"It was just a shock. We didn't really have any words for it at the time and then it was just okay what do we do from here," Shanda Haney said. "That has been very difficult because we always wanted to raise our kids together, and we kind of went to a team to me solo parenting."

The mine filed a case with the Department of Commerce in July 2025, leading to this week's preliminary ruling.

Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines celebrated the federal decision as potentially game-changing for Montana's economy.

"This is some of the best news I've heard in a long time for Montana," Daines said. "This is big news. This gives us a chance now as Stillwater mine looks at their future at the potential of bringing these miners back to work and getting that operation fully functioning again."

McDowell cautioned that reopening won't happen immediately. The company wants to make cost adjustments to ensure long-term stability if palladium prices drop again.

"We are fully motivated to get back to full operations, but it is not going to be this year," McDowell said. "We're really trying to focus on the long term because we want to make sure that we get this right."

The mine has been maintaining machinery during the shutdown in case of reopening. McDowell emphasized the importance of getting the restart right for the community's future.

"We could employ generations more of people, but we have to do this stage of it right," McDowell said.

