Stevensville teenager dies, woman injured after head-on crash

STEVENSVILLE — A 17-year-old male from Stevensville is dead and a 20-year-old Great Falls woman is injured after a head-on collision near Corvallis on Friday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that at around 8:23 p.m., the 17-year-old was driving a Volkswagen southbound on Highway 269 and attempted to negotiate a right hand curve when he lost control. The vehicle went into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a Dodge Ram pulling a horse trailer head on.

When officers arrived, the 17-year-old was pronounced dead on scene and the woman driving the Dodge Ram was transported to the hospital.

MHP reports one of the vehicles involved was out-of-state and that speed is a suspected factor in the incident.

The fatality marks the 35th statewide in 2021.