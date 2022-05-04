'Spirit' the Bobcat safely returned

BOZEMAN - The "Spirit" bobcat statue that went missing from the Strand Union Building in early April was returned Tuesday morning. Police received word at about 7:40 that morning that the statue was found on the 50-yard line at Bobcat Stadium.

The statue appears undamaged. There is no indication at this time who left the statue in the stadium, but police still welcome tips from the public about the case. They can be submitted to university police Detective Ashlee Heavrin at 406-994-1204 or ashlee.heavrin@montana.edu. Tips can also be sent through MSU's SafeCats app or anonymously to Silent Witness at switness@montana.edu.

The university is grateful for the statue's return.

