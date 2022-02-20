Snow biker dies in avalanche near Cooke City

A snow bike rider died Saturday after triggering an avalanche on Miller Mountain in the Sheep Creek drainage north of Cooke City.

The Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said on Facebook the avalanche occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The rider was caught, strained through cliffs, and partially buried with a hand and airbag visible, according to the post.

No further details are currently available, and the incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

The post said more snow and wind will add weight to an already unstable snowpack on Monday and create dangerous avalanche conditions near Cooke City. Recreationists are urged to stay off of wind-loaded slopes steeper than 30 degrees and to be extra cautious of all steep slopes if snowfall is heavy.