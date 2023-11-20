Small plane crashes into Hungry Horse Reservoir

A small plane crashed on the shores of the Hungry Horse Reservoir on Sunday morning.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said there were no fatalities, however, two people who were inside the aircraft and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions aren't known at this time.

Law enforcement and the Flathead County Dive Team will be on scene to remove pieces of the plane and conduct their investigation.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Updates will be available as information becomes available.