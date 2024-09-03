Sisters bring combined 72 years and love to popular St. Ignatius business

ST. IGNATIUS — People change careers five to seven times in a lifetime on average — but not always.

On this Labor Day, we meet two sisters who have a combined 72 years of experience keeping the people of the Mission Valley fed — and they have no plans of hanging up their aprons.

There's a lull in the breakfast rush at the Old Timer Café in Saint Ignatius where biscuits, eggs, and hashbrowns are the Early Bird Special and Tracy and Barbara Orr are on the grill.

Maybe you'll order a cow patty.

"A cow patty is a pile of hashbrowns with cheese on it, shredded cheese and ham and then your choice of eggs and then either sausage gravy or brown gravy on top of it …and then toast," explains Tracy.

Jill Valley/MTN News Tracy and Barbara Orr have a spent a combined 72 years serving up customers at the Old Timer Café in St. Ignatius.

Or a sourdough logger, which is their favorite order to cook, "The sourdough logger is parmesan on sourdough with roast beef and horseradish and cheddar cheese,” Tracy said.

They do have a diet plate of cottage cheese and tomato slices, but they admit that's not in demand that often.

The chances are that if you've eaten at the Old Timer Café at any time since 1984, Tracy or Barb made your meal.

"I started out there I was a dishwasher and for two months and went into the kitchen. They didn't have to train me because I learned from my mom,” Tracy told MTN.

"The Old Timer Café was built in the spring of 1984 and opened in June. I was one of the very first employees,” Tracy continued.

The sisters work together in the kitchen three days a week.

"We don't bicker much,” said Barbara, laughing. Tracy chimed in, agreeing "We get along pretty good.”

Barbara added, "We might disagree on certain things, but we don't really fight."

Jill Valley/MTN News The Old Timer Café opened in the spring of 1984 in St. Ignatius.

Tracy' has been at the Old Timer Café for 40 years while Barb joined her 32 years ago. They are a fixture in the most favorite of the town’s businesses and have outlasted four different owners over the years.

"I come with the restaurant. Barb and I come with the restaurant!" Tracy says.

Neither of them plans on retiring any time soon.

On any day in the crowded restaurant, there's gossip, coffee and conversation. Some long-time customers have passed on and there are new people moving into the Mission Valley and sitting in the booths.

Barb and Tracy have seen it all come through the restaurant doors.

The Old Timer Café weathered COVID-19 and power outages, only closing for Christmas and Thanksgiving. While it’s a time when it can be hard to find hard workers, Barb and Tracey remain.

"I get burnt out but…once in a while, you know, it's just take it all in and just breathe and start another day,” Tracy tells MTN.

But as long as there's gas in the grill, the Orr sisters will be here to serve in a place they love.

“It's basically a family restaurant, sisters, the owners. They're kind of more like family — this is awesome.”