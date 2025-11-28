As ski season approaches and temps drop, Showdown Montana is once again turning the opening month into a chance to help the community while saving big.

Skiers can reduce the cost of a $70 lift ticket to $20 merely by contributing canned goods.

Katie Boedecker, President and General Manager of Showdown Montana, stated that the endeavor represents the company's long-standing commitment to supporting local families.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Showdown Montana offers discounts in exchange for canned food donations

“It's just a hard time of year for families and for people that need help. And we want to do everything we can to support this,” she explained. “We've been doing a food drive for at least 35 years up here.”

This year, the program is expanding. Rather than transporting donations up the mountain, visitors can now drop off 20 canned food items at participating food banks in Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and White Sulphur Springs.

In exchange, they will receive a certificate for a $20 lift ticket valid on any operational day in December.

"If you bring 20 cans of food to those food banks, you will get a voucher for a $20 lift ticket," explained Avery Patrick, Showdown's vice president and marketing director.

The new system also reduces the pressure on food banks. In earlier years, personnel had to drive trucks up the mountain to collect donations, which was a logistical nightmare during the winter. Donors can now go directly to the source.

Shaun Tatarka of the Great Falls Community Food Bank explained that bringing food to the food bank will result in a lift ticket. "There's a limit of only ten per person."

Donors may exchange up to 120 cans for reduced tickets while supplies last. The food bank is especially in need of cereal, canned chili, soups, and canned fruit, which help households get through the colder months.

"People really enjoy giving at this time of year," Tatarka said. "We really rely on November and December for about 50 to 60% of our income and donations."

Showdown plans to start on December 5, but vouchers can already be picked up during regular food bank hours.

Showdown Montana's official opening date is December 12, though they may open on December 5 depending on conditions.

Showdown is about 65 miles southeast of Great Falls; click here to visit the website.

