'Shelter in place' at Great Falls High School

(UPDATE, 1:23 p.m.) Great Falls High School confirmed that a shelter-in-place order was implemented, but has now been lifted.

The shelter was ordered as a precaution due to police responding to a reported disturbance in the neighborhood, not on the school grounds.

All students and staff are safe, and classes have resumed.



(1st REPORT) KRTV has received several reports of a possible "shelter in place" in effect at Great Falls High School. The first report was received at about 12:45 p.m. on Monday, September 8, 2025.

At this point, Great Falls Public Schools officials and the Great Falls Police Department have not confirmed whether there is a shelter in place order at this time.

