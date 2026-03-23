Seventh annual Shredfest raises funds for Dream Adaptive outdoor programs

WHITEFISH — Dream Adaptive hosted its seventh annual Shredfest at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Saturday, raising nearly $90,000 to help provide outdoor access for individuals with disabilities.

Despite strong winds and on-and-off rain, staff, volunteers and donors showed up for the competition and camaraderie. Dream Adaptive is known for creating adaptive outdoor gear and hosting lessons for those with physical and cognitive disabilities.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to the great outdoors and all the benefits that stem from it," Dream Adaptive Executive Director Julie Tickle said.

Participants were required to raise a minimum of $200 before they could hit the slopes for the event.

"It unlocks a day full of adventure, challenges, vertical challenges, amazing food, prizes, different Dream gear they could get based on the level of fundraising they do," Tickle said.

Duke Goss, a Dream Adaptive volunteer instructor and Shredfest donor, believes a major benefit of the event is the community takeaway.

"People that don't come up here that don't really know what we do or know what dreams about and just to reach out to everybody, it's a great community," Goss said.

The nearly $90,000 raised so far helps the nonprofit address one of its biggest challenges.

"Unfortunately there are wait lists for many of our programs and so every year the growth of this fundraiser and other ways that the community supports us allows us to thoughtfully grow and welcome more people into our programs and lessons," Tickle said.

Donations are still being accepted here.