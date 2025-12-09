Service members honored at statehouse Wreaths Across America ceremony

HELENA — On Monday, people gathered at the Montana State Capitol to honor veterans and active military as part of Wreaths Across America. This tradition isn’t just about the holidays. It’s about keeping their memories of sacrifice alive.

“I think of the men and women who missed holidays, they missed events, and those who gave their lives in service to our country,” Linda Juvik with the Montana POWMIA Awareness Association said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The wreaths are made from fresh balsam and will be placed at cemeteries across the country.

Across the country, volunteers conduct wreath ceremonies at their state capitols. In Helena, the Daughters of the American Revolution led the ceremony.

The wreaths that became a tradition over thirty years ago symbolize so much.

Jane Hamman with the Daughters of the American Revolution said, “Everblooming in the winter, and the darkest days and darkest nights, so what it does is gives us hope.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Daughters of the American Revolution led the Helena Wreaths Across America ceremony.

This year’s theme is keep moving forward, and for Hamman, who has been a part of the ceremony for over a decade, she says it’s a good reminder.

“That means that we continue to perpetuate the memory of the soldiers who have made our freedoms possible,” Hamman said.

The wreath will remain in the Capitol Rotunda for the remainder of the year.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The wreath will remain in the Capitol Rotunda through the end of the year.

Juvik said, “It has just as much meaning as a wedding ring; it reminds me of the service of family members, neighbors, and people I go to church with.”

On Saturday, December 13, at 10 am, volunteers will place 1600 wreaths at Fort Harrison, and if you would like to sponsor a wreath at any point in the year, you can visit this link.

