Search underway in Carbon County for missing Wyoming woman

BRIDGER - Search operations expanded Wednesday in southern Carbon County for a missing 20-year-old Wyoming woman after she was spotted walking along a highway Tuesday morning.

Liana Welde was last seen at her home in Lovell, Wyo. on July 20 at about 9 p.m. The Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff's Office posted her a missing person on the agency's Facebook page on July 22. The agency noted it had received valid reports that a person matching her description was seen on foot in the area south of Bridger.

On Tuesday the Wyoming sheriff's office reported a sighting of Welde south of Bridger near the state line. A subsequent public notice by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office stated Welde was seen on Highway 310 near Warren on Tuesday at about 8 a.m. by a truck driver.

"Law enforcement located foot tracks in the area believed to be Liana’s that indicated she was walking off road in a NNE direction. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office helicopter flew the area on Tuesday afternoon," the agency posted in a Wednesday morning update of search efforts.

The search continued into Wednesday with law enforcement officers from both Big Horn County in Wyoming and Carbon County, along with search and rescue teams and a Montana Air National Guard helicopter.

Welde is described as 5 feet tall with a slim build, brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, with a small black backpack, and a woven bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at (406)446-1234 or Big Horn (WY) County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 568-2324.