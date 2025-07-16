Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search resumes for man missing after boat capsizes on Flathead Lake

Crews responded Tuesday morning to a report that a boat had capsized near the end of Rocky Point on Flathead Lake.
Lake County Sheriff's Office
James Ventura Dominguez
POLSON — A search resumed Wednesday morning for a man who went missing after a boat capsized Tuesday morning on Flathead Lake.

Lake County Search and Rescue is searching for 58-year-old James Ventura Dominguez, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, in the areas around Matterhorn Point.

Dominguez was last seen wearing a blue hoodie over a grey t-shirt, grey shorts, and sandals.

Emergency crews responded at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday to a report of a capsized boat near the end of Rocky Point on Flathead Lake.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says two people were helped by other boaters and taken to shore, where they were transported by ambulance due to hypothermia.

However, Dominguez was reported missing from the boat.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

