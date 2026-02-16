School district says Columbus student contracted bacterial meningitis

Update 4:20 p.m.

Here's a statement from Columbus Superintendent Casey Klasna:

"Columbus Schools was made aware of a confirmed case of bacterial meningitis within our school community. Out of an abundance of caution, the District alerted parents and the community that the incident occurred. Due to student and medical privacy laws, it would be inappropriate for the district to share more information. We have been assured by health officials that in this particular case, the odds of student-to-student transmission is extremely low. The health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority and we will continue to work closely with the health experts."

Update 3:25 p.m.

The student is a senior at Columbus High School, a school official told MTN News.

School officials do not believe the student has infected anyone else, and school activities are continuing as normal, according to the official.

(original report) A student in the Columbus School District contracted bacterial meningitis over the weekend and is receiving treatment at a hospital, the district announced on social media Monday.

Bacterial meningitis is a life-threatening, contagious infection of the spinal cord and lining of the brain that progresses quickly and requires immediate medical attention.

The bacteria live in the nose and throat and spread through close or prolonged contact, including coughing, kissing, sharing drinks or living in close quarters, according to the district.

The district reminded parents to remind students to cover their mouths when coughing, to not share drinks, and to wash their hands regularly.

Students and parents should seek immediate medical attention if the child complains of severe headaches with a fever, has symptoms which worsen quickly, or if the child seems unusually confused, difficult to wake, or very ill.