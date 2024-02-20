Watch Now
Rumors about immigrant carrying bus in Kalispell leads to investigation

Posted at 3:13 PM, Feb 20, 2024
KALISPELL — MTN News wants to clarify unsubstantiated claims that were recently circulating online in the Flathead about a busload of immigrants being dropped off in the area.

The reports were brought to MTN's attention and we reached out to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, which was also notified and investigated the claims.

Sheriff Brian Heino says the bus was actually carrying Army National Guard members who were in the Flathead for training. All of the people on the bus were legal U.S. citizens.

