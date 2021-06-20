Ronan's Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous attracts artists, public

RONAN — The latter part of this week features a home-grown event in Ronan.

Chainsaws are buzzing as professional carving artists turn logs into works of art at the four-day Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous.

The second annual event is taking place at the Lake County Fairgrounds through Sunday.

Last year's was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

The art-in-action is on display -- and for sale.

But there’s also snacks and refreshments, kid-friendly activities, and street dances Friday and Saturday night.

The event concludes with a big auction Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Organizer Ronna Walchuk told MTN News the enthusiasm of attendees was the reward for putting the whole thing together.

“It’s exciting it’s just fun to come here and see the people just electrified to be here."

"Take a drive to Ronan, Montana. It’s beautiful, the carving is great, the artists are fabulous it’s just a great place to be this weekend," co-organizer Susan Lake added.

More information about the Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous can be found here.