Road to Gardiner opens, Mammoth likely to remain closed

GARDINER - Officials said Tuesday a road has been opened into Gardiner to allow supplies into the community and tourists a path out.

The Park County Sheriff's Office the road into the town on the edge of the northern border of Yellowstone National Park will be open for local traffic only.

"We have the road open to Gardiner for local traffic and services only," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "The speed limit through the canyon and on East River Rd will be set at 35 mph in the areas we are still working. Please be very careful if you must travel this route, but we do have road passable to service the community of Gardiner. Outstanding work done by our road crews! Stay safe."

Officials also said the water system in town is working, but water samples will be taken and analyzed before it is cleared to drink.

Semis will be brought into town to replenish food and fuel supplies, authorities said, and tourists are being asked to leave the area while they can.

Meanwhile, the park community of Mammoth has been without power for 24 hours and crews are working to restore power Tuesday. Park officials decided Monday to clear the entire park of visitors, including a full backcountry closure, and five parties are possibly stranded. Park officials said flights will happen Tuesday to try and make contact with those groups.

It is unclear when the southern loop of the park will reopen, but the northern part of the park will remain closed for the foreseeable future, officials said.

Historic flooding on Monday cut the town of Gardiner off to the north and south from rockslides and eroded roadways.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said it is likely the road from Gardiner to Mammoth will not be repaired this year.