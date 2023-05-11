Rescued Glacier National Park hiker continues recovery in Kalispell

KALISPELL - Ninteen-year-old Matthew Read is continuing his recovery at Logan Health in Kalispell after being rescued Monday night in Glacier National Park.

Read was reported missing Sunday, May 7, 2023, after not returning from a hike started on Friday on Glacier National Park’s Huckleberry Lookout trail.

Two Bear Air picked up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain and lowered a rescuer down to Read’s location and found him ‘somewhat responsive.’

Read was extricated via a 175-foot hoist, flown out of the park, and transferred to Evergreen Ambulance.

Read is in stable condition at Logan Health in Kalispell where he is continuing his recovery.

In a video message sent to MTN News, read thanked everyone who helped save his life.

Watch the video statement below:

Rescued Glacier National Park hiker speaks

Glacier National Park, The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, North Valley Search and Rescue, US Border Patrol and Flathead Search and Rescue assisted Two Bear in the rescue mission.

