Report: Housing prices continuing upward climb in Missoula

MISSOULA — UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. - May 26, 2021

MISSOULA - Missoula residents have been telling us since even before the COVID-19 pandemic that they can't find a place to live.

Just last week, you heard the experiences of two renters struggling to find housing due to low inventory and ever-increasing prices.

The Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) says strong demand for housing is leading to the highest number of homes sold in decades -- on top of the lowest number of homes actually available.

The median sales price, or middle value, of a Missoula home rose to $420,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2021. That's a 20% increase from the 2020 price of $350,000.

But it isn't just Missoula experiencing the jump. We are behind only Bozeman where the median price surged over $600,000.

Meanwhile, Kalispell beats even Billings -- Montana's most populous city -- with a price of $400,000. Glendive has the lowest median price for Montana's largest cities.

Missoula's prices have been growing steadily over the years. Back in 2001, the median price was only $138,000 and just ten years ago, that price sat at $205,000.

But it's the past year's surge that has created the lack of housing. MOR says historically low interest rates and a 9.1% decline in home listings add to the growing crisis.

Those combinations mean Missoula homebuyers are working overtime to find a place to call home.

(first report: 10:02 a.m. - May 26, 2021

A new report released by the Missoula Organization of REALTORS® (MOR) shows the local housing market is still seeing strong demand and a tightening supply of homes for purchase and rent.

According to MOR, the median sales price of a Missoula home rose from $350,000 in 2020 to $420,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

“Median” describes the point at which half the sales are above that price and half are below.

Historically low-interest rates and continuing population growth provided for significant local housing demand last year, according to the report.

Additionally, MOR notes “exacerbating the supply shortage” was a drop of 9.1% in home listings while single-family building permits were down 18% and new building lot creation was 40.9% below the seven-year average in the City of Missoula.

The MOR report shows similar to the home market, vacancy rates for rentals remained between 1.0% and 3.1% for 2020, with average rents increasing 6.7%.

