Redneck Robotics shines at Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Fair is packed with tasty treats, carnival rides, and farm animals. One thing you might not expect to see? Robots.

But the award-winning Redneck Robotics team of Sun River Valley set up a booth this year and are a fan favorite.

“We just like to show off our robots and let some kids drive them,” explained team member Carston Brooks.

Brooks has been a member ever since he was 11 and found a passion for it: “My friend in fifth grade showed me the ropes and I have been hooked ever since.”

“I was techy, and my brother did robotics, so I wanted to,” said Kenna Brooks.

While some were hooked from the beginning, others took a little more convincing.“My mom kinda made me do it, because my brother did robotics, but I still keep doing it because its fun most of the time and I get to make new friends,” said Cayden Short.