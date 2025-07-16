Ravalli Co. Sheriff investigating deadly shooting south of Hamilton

HAMILTON — A man is dead following a shooting south of Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said two adult males were involved in an altercation at a residence when one of them brandished a firearm and shot the other.

"The male who was shot did not survive the injuries," Holton said.

The sheriff confirmed the individuals knew each other and stated there is no danger to the public at this time.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and will release more information as they determine additional facts about the circumstances of the shooting.

We will update this story once more information is released.

