Public health officials warn of measles exposure in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Missoula Public Health reports a person infected with measles visited Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

No positive cases of measles have been confirmed in Missoula County at this time, and MPH is aware of three public places the infected person visited.

Measles can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

Anyone who visited the following places on Nov. 22 during these times should monitor for symptoms:



11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Missoula TJ Maxx

12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Missoula Scheels

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Missoula Old Chicago

According to MPH, "the purpose of notifying the public is not to cause panic or fear, but to encourage those who may have been in these public places to know their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms."

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, white spots in the mouth, and a red rash. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward to the rest of the body.

While the above symptoms typically develop seven to 14 days after exposure, they can take up to 21 days to appear.

Because it can take up to three weeks for symptoms to show, people who may have been exposed to the positive measles case in Missoula on Nov. 22, 2025, should monitor for symptoms through Dec. 14, 2025.

Health officials urge those who are experiencing symptoms to call their provider ahead of time and make special arrangements to be evaluated without putting other patients and medical staff at risk.

The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated. No changes have been made to the existing measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine recommendations in the United States. Two doses of MMR are 97% effective in preventing measles.

Most people in Missoula are vaccinated against measles, according to Missoula Public Health.

Montana public health officials are continuing to combat the first measles outbreak in the state in 35 years.