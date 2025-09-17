WHITEFISH - A crowd of protesters gathered outside the Border Patrol station in Whitefish late Sunday evening through Tuesday morning after five people were detained by Border Patrol officers in Evergreen.

The Montana Highway Patrol told MTN that Border Patrol was called to the scene of an accident off U.S. Highway 2 Sunday evening in Evergreen after the driver of a vehicle did not have a driver’s license and needed help translating. The driver of the vehicle was detained and taken by Border Patrol agents.

Protests in Whitefish after 5 people detained by U.S. Border Patrol

Kalispell resident Cortnie Brooks — who is one of the protesters — told MTN that two people living in Flathead County from Honduras were among those detained Sunday evening when they showed up at the scene of the accident.

Brooks said a mother, Lusia Torres, and her daughter, Fergie Diaz, both detained, were not involved in the vehicle accident and were taken by agents to the Border Patrol station in Whitefish. Brooks is a teacher and friend of Torres and Diaz.

“Up until now we haven’t seen any detainment of women or children here in the Flathead, so this is kind of a new uptick in the way that Border Patrol is acting, and the second is a traffic stop that didn’t involve that person ended up in their detainment, so we’re trying to figure out what’s their reason for their detainment in the first place if they were not involved in the accident,” said Brooks.

In a statement to MTN News, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said based on interviews and record checks, all five individuals apprehended were found to have no legal status in the United States.

Meanwhile, three protesters were arrested Tuesday morning by Whitefish police officers and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing to property and obstructing a peace officer.

U.S Customs and Border Protection released the following statement to MTN News Tuesday evening:

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) responded to an incident on the evening of September 14, 2025, in the Whitefish Station area of responsibility, following a request for assistance from Montana Highway Patrol.

During the response, Border Patrol agents encountered and apprehended five individuals who, based on interviews and records checks were found to have no legal status in the United States.

CBP is committed to transparency while upholding the privacy and security of individuals. Due to privacy and security protocols, CBP does not disclose specific details about individual detention cases, including identities, roles, or personal circumstances of those apprehended.

In line with these policies:

CBP does not provide information regarding the age of individuals apprehended, including whether any were minors.

CBP does not comment on the criminal records of individuals in its custody.

CBP does not confirm the specific roles or identities of individuals detained in connection with this incident, nor the specific circumstances of how individuals came to be apprehended or their relationship to associated events.

All individuals in CBP custody are treated with dignity and respect, and their rights are protected. Detained individuals are advised of their rights, and those who express a fear of return to their home country are referred to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for an interview to determine the validity of their claim. Individuals in immigration proceedings have the right to seek legal counsel, and a list of free legal services are given to those in custody.



CBP appreciates the public's understanding of its policies regarding the disclosure of sensitive information."

The Whitefish Police Department released the following statement regarding the arrests made Tuesday morning:

"On September 16, 2025, at 8:06 a.m., the Whitefish Police Department received a call from an individual stating that there was going to be civil unrest, and protesters were planning to attempt to prevent U.S. Border Patrol from leaving their facility on Hwy 93 West.

Officers arrived on scene and directed protesters to not block vehicles from leaving the U.S. Border Patrol facility. In response, three protesters locked arms intending to prohibit the vehicle from leaving. All three individuals were arrested without incident and transported to the Flathead County Detention Center.

The Whitefish Police Department responded to the same location for noise complaints and protesters obstructing vehicle traffic along Nelson Lane and Highway 93 West multiple times prior to the arrests. Officers informed the protesters of their responsibility to not obstruct vehicle traffic along the highway and from entering or exiting the U.S. Border Patrol facility.

A report was also made to the Whitefish Police Department alleging a protester had thrown plywood at a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle. This case is currently under investigation.

The Whitefish Police Department and City support the right of all individuals to peacefully protest within the bounds of the law. Obstructing access to any public or private roadway is a violation of city ordinance and the laws of Montana."

