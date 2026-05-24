Proposed AI data center near Broadview could use natural gas as a power source

Plans for a proposed AI data center near Broadview are expanding, and newly obtained public records reveal the project could rely on natural gas as one of several power sources.

Quantica Infrastructure, LLC has proposed building the data center on 5,000 acres of land south of Broadview.

Watch proposed Broadview data center story here:

Developers of proposed Broadview AI data center seeking to build natural gas plants

According to records posted on the Montana Department of Environmental Quality website, the company is considering solar, wind, natural gas, gas-fired turbines, and geothermal power sources to meet the facility's electricity demand.

The location of any potential natural gas plant has not been determined.

"I don't want people in Broadview to say there's going to be a gas plant, you know, just down the road from me, because the location hasn't been determined," said John Chesser, Quantica CEO.

See also: Neighbor reflects on battle over Laurel gas plant as new proposal emerges in Broadview

On-demand power resources remain a key consideration for a project of this scale.

"You've got to always have some on-demand resource that is available to satisfy your need for electricity," said Chesser. "When you don't have wind and you don't have the sun. And that typically has to come in the form of either natural gas or some other technology."

Reaction in and near Broadview is mixed.

Some residents support the proposed data center and the possibility of a power plant.

"As long as they are good stewards with the land and the water and the power, then that's fine with me," said Duane Swartz, owner of the Homestead Inn, the town's lone bar and restaurant.

Swartz sees the economic opportunity in the project.

"I'm the only business in town," Swartz said. "If I can bring people to work here or to eat here, stuff like that, it'd be great."

Previous MTN News coverage:

Proposed AI data center sparks debate in rural Montana

Others remain uneasy following Quantica's announcement of the project's enormous electricity needs.

"Twenty-one-mile transmission line that's $30 million or whatever that we ratepayers get to pay for," said Kassi Solberg, a Broadview rancher. "They say it's going to Billings, but it's coming straight here."

Broadview Mayor Roger Swartz says he does not have enough information from Quantica to take a stance on the project.

"It's outside the city limits, and it's not within our power to do anything about it," said Swartz, who is Duane's brother.

Swartz says he and the Broadview Town Council need to maintain neutrality on the data center issue.

"If they come out with something that's going to affect the town, then I think we should say something," Swartz said. "But at this time, we haven't been informed one way or the other."

That neutrality does not sit well with all residents.

Solberg said the community deserves more transparency from the company.

"We should be demanding plans like solid concrete information. We're not getting anything in Broadview," Solberg said.

Related:

Community voices concerns over Broadview AI data center project

Developers of proposed Broadview data center respond to community concerns

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.