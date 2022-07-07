Polson pastor intentionally locked up for clean drinking water in Africa

POLSON - Sometimes it just takes one person to make a difference.

That can even happen when you're a thousand miles away from the place you're trying to impact.

“I'm a firm believer that you know, that we can make a difference right here from Polson, Montana,” said New Life Church Pastor Jason Burrough.

Burrough intentionally put himself in jail for 12 days to raise awareness and money for drinking water in Africa.

He is eating, drinking and sleeping in a tiny jail cell outside The Cove in Polson.

“It means that I can bring hope to somebody else's children. And that's really why I do it, you know, I really feel a connection to serve other people and to help other people and to be unselfish,” said Burrough.

Last year, Burrough raised $10,000 for the Speed the Light program that provides missionaries equipment across the world.

This year, he wanted to do something radical that would draw attention to the cause — so he got locked up.

“It's taught me patience, a lot of patience. You know, I'll be honest with you, you know, the money that's raised is one thing, but the conversations that I've had with local people that are hurting and in need of hope, that's been kind of a reinforcement to my calling as a as a pastor,” said Burrough.

Burrough’s goal this year is to raise $20,000 to help get clean drinking water throughout the African Bush and he estimates that he has raised about $6,000 so far.

“You know what a goal is a goal. If I hit the goal, great if I don't at least I made a dent, you know, at least I've tried,” said Burrough.

The jail cell that Burrough is in is from the Flathead Lake Museum and was the first jail cell in Polson.

Another local tie to this project is Speed the Light and other organizations were in Montana during the recent floods.

“They had boots on the ground, churches and organizations came together. And so this is something that's just not in Africa. It's actually all across the world,” said Burrough.

New Life Church in Polson will continue to raise money for water wells in Africa even after this event is over.

Donations can be made at the jail cell in Polson until Friday or online at https://www.newlifepolson.com/give/.

“I'm a firm believer that as long as I'm here I can make a difference and I can I can help as much as I possibly can,” said Burrough.

