Police and family request help finding missing woman Rickisha Bear

MISSOULA — Law enforcement is looking for your help in finding a missing 19-year-old woman last seen over three months ago.

Rickisha 'Kisha' Bear has been missing since February 4.

A concerned family member told MTN, "[Rickisha] communicates with somebody. I mean, from here to there she knew everyone. So, to be distant from me and not communicate with me is not super abnormal, but to not speak with anybody, that's not normal. Like something is wrong.”

Chippewa Cree Law Enforcement

Flathead Tribal Police said they last saw Bear on January 31 while family told MTN they have not heard from Bear since February 3.

"[Rickisha] stayed with a friend in Pablo who's been very good at corresponding with me. That was February 3rd, the last day that she had actually spoken with her," The family member shared.

Family of Rickisha Bear 19-year-old Rickisha 'Kisha' Bear has been missing since February 4, 2024.

The Chippewa Cree woman was visiting the Flathead Indian Reservation from the Rocky Boy Reservation. In addition to those two reservations, Bear has ties to Billings.

Anyone with information about the location of Rickisha Bear is asked to contact the Rocky Boy Police Department at 406-395-4513.

