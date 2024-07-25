PHOTOS: Western Montana storm damage

MISSOULA — Storms that rolled across Western Montana on Wednesday evening brought down trees and knocked out power to thousands in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.
Power outage continued into Thursday morning for thousands of people in and around Missoula.
