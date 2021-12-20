Watch
Person removed from submerged vehicle in Clark Fork River

Geneva Zoltek/MTN News
Posted at 10:08 AM, Dec 20, 2021
MISSOULA — One person was recovered from a submerged vehicle in the Clark Fork River between Missoula and East Missoula early Monday morning.

Missoula Police Lieutenant Eddie Mclean told MTN News that police and fire units were dispatched to reports of a vehicle upside down in the river at approximately 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they discovered the SUV was completely submerged.

Emergency crews on the scene of where an SUV went into the water off East Broadway in Missoula on Dec. 20, 2021.

About 15 minutes later, according to McLean, a male occupant was recovered and transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

McLean added that at this time his condition is unknown.

A preliminary investigation shows it was a one-vehicle crash, and McLean said officials believe it occurred close to when the first calls came into dispatchers.

A portion of East Broadway near North Easy Street roadway remained blocked until shortly after 11 a.m.

Officials had remained on the scene and are working to verify there are no additional occupants in the vehicle.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

