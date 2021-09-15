Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-15 west of Butte

A Missoula man died Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the shoulder of I-15 near Rocker.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the 34-year-old man was walking north on the southbound shoulder of I-15 around 6:10 a.m. when the incident occurred.

A 2018 Freightliner pulling a 2013 trailer was traveling southbound on I-15 when it drifted slightly off to the right of the roadway. According to the MHP report, the Freightliner's dashcam footage showed the pedestrian jump toward the traffic lane as the vehicle struck him.

The driver, a 59-year-old Michigan man, pulled over and reported the crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details or identification of the people involved in the incident have been released.

We will update you if we get more information.