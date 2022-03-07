Peace rally in solidarity with Ukraine held outside the Missoula County Courthouse

MISSOULA — In between breaking clouds, about 50 Missoula residents gathered in front of the courthouse on Sunday to stand in solidarity and show their support for Ukraine.

Solidarity—a word describing how Missoulians are responding to the war in Ukraine.

With sunshine peeking through the clouds, rally participants waved their signs and cheered when the word was spoken.

Organized by the Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America, speakers shared that we have more in common with each other than we might realize.

Sandy Burch, one of the rally's organizers, says we should care about the people affected by the war.

“War hurts working people and hurt—I mean everyday people are the people who have to fight and kill each other and die and suffer and I mean, just lived through pain that I can't even imagine,” said Burch.

And as rally members held paper Ukrainian flags, and a peace sign waved on the steps of the Missoula County Courthouse, their message was simple: support Ukrainian freedom.