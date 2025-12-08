GREAT FALLS — With Christmas just a couple weeks away, many people are considering adopting a pet, but it's important to think carefully about what's involved in pet ownership before jumping into the commitment.

Joseph Parchen, the Community Relations Specialist at the Great Falls Animal Shelter, emphasizes the importance of asking questions and being honest about your lifestyle. "The best thing you can do is take your time, answer our questions honestly, and ask plenty of questions yourself," he advises. When you express interest in adoption, the shelter will connect you with an adoption counselor to help guide you to your perfect match. Be prepared to discuss where you live, your activity level, and your daily routine.

Erik Johnson reports - watch the video here:

Pawsitive Impact: Things to consider before adopting a pet

Often, potential adopters have a specific breed or type of animal in mind. Parchen notes that this can sometimes lead to overlooking pets that might be a better fit. "The most important thing when considering adoption is to be open to possibilities. You may have a particular breed in mind, but it’s worth exploring other options that could suit your lifestyle even better."

Location is another key factor. Check with your landlord or housing association to see if there are any restrictions on pet sizes or breeds. Keep in mind that shelter animals may behave differently at home than they do in the shelter environment. Each pet is unique and will adjust at its own pace. Typically, it takes about three days for them to start feeling comfortable, three weeks for their personality to emerge, and up to three months to fully settle in. Parchen advises, "Don't rush the process. Give the animals time, and they’ll let you know when they’re ready."

Financial considerations are equally important. The cost of pet ownership continues to rise. A recent report from Rover indicates that the annual expenses to raise a dog increased by 7% in 2025, and costs for cats went up by 10%. These expenses include food, veterinary care, and other essentials, so it’s crucial to ensure you’re financially prepared for a new pet.

This holiday season, consider adopting Claus, a smart and loyal dog awaiting for his fur-ever home at the Great Falls Animal Shelter. Claus has been patiently waiting for over 100 days. "He's a working dog who would thrive on a farm, ranch, or property where he can have a job. He loves walks and engaging in activities where he can pay attention and feel useful," Parchen explains

If you're interested, you can fill out an adoption application or view other adoptable pets at the Great Falls Animal Shelter through their website.

Giving a pet like Claus a second chance can bring joy and companionship into your life this holiday season.