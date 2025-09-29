KALISPELL - Over 100 people came to the Out of the Darkness Walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention while raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Kalispell on Sunday.

“September is National Suicide Prevention Month. We want to make sure that we advocate that people understand that we are here for them," Flathead Valley Walk Chair Alison Schmaltz said.

Watch to learn more about the Out of the Darkness Walk:

Out of the Darkness Walk in Kalispell raises money for suicide prevention

Loved ones of those who have died by suicide and those who have survived it gathered to learn more about mental health resources, as well as to meet people who have been through similar struggles.

Those were seen through different color beads that signified what someone had been through with suicide. Examples included white for the loss of a child, purple for the loss of a friend, green for personal struggle or attempt, and much more.

Many of the people wearing beads were loved ones of Dustin Gravelle, who ended his own life 20 years ago in 2005, at the age of 18.

“He was a good friend, a good son, a good athlete, and I think that the world would be a better place if he were still in it,” said Dustin's older sister, Dez Young.

His family and friends have made it their goal to help raise money for prevention and advocacy for mental health resources, as they believe it might have saved Dustin's life.

“If he maybe would have known that there was help out there and there was someone to talk to, and that he wasn't alone, that other people feel like this, that it's okay to not be okay, I think it might have had a different outcome,” Young said.

Over $22,000 was raised during Sunday's walk.