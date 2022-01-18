Organizers say rodeo weekend in Great Falls was a big success

GREAT FALLS — The dust has settled after this year’s Montana PRCA Rodeo in Great Falls, and they say they will be back, especially after how successful this year’s rodeo was.

Some people thought that’d be the last PRCA Rodeo to happen in Great Falls due to a rumor of the PRCA ending their agreement with the Montana ExpoPark, but PRCA and the ExpoPark are in talks for a new agreement that will bring the rodeo back to Great Falls in years to come.

Rodeo organizers are focusing on moving forward and celebrating the success of this weekend and what it meant for Great Falls to have cowboys and cowgirls back in the arena competing at a high level. Circuit President Jack Stensland says this was a phenomenal weekend and loves Great Falls’ rodeo scene and bringing rodeo to the Electric City.

“We had a great weekend here in Great Falls. It was great to be back here after last year, but this is home. It felt like home. We filled the place up. It was loud. There was a lot of energy. The contestants performed well. We didn’t have hardly a hiccup this year,” Stensland said. “We’re the number one circuit in the United States as far as contestant pay and that’s something that we’re proud of. You know, little old Montana and all the people here. It’s the Montana Pro Rodeo family that gets together every year here in Great Falls and that plan is going forward.”

PRCA and the ExpoPark are working on a new deal to bring the rodeo back to the Four Seasons. They are in the final steps on finalizing the agreement but both parties say the partnership is strong and healthy and want to keep giving Great Falls high-quality rodeos.

ExpoPark director Susan Shannon said this was a great weekend as far as sales and turnout, and expects the rodeo to be back in Great Falls for some time because of how much it means to people.

“Rodeo has been here for 42 years, one year in Kalispell due to the Covid hiccup. The partnership works. We work together to make it better every year. We work side-by-side. We are a team. It is a partnership that is a two-way street, and I couldn’t imagine them not being here,” Shannon said.

Shannon says Friday’s show was almost sold out and Saturday’s show was completely sold out. They don’t have exact numbers yet and are going through the process of getting final revenue and attendance numbers.

