One person killed in train crash in Columbus

5:30 Report:

COLUMBUS — A railroad worker was struck and killed by a train in Columbus on Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Fire Rescue Chief Rich Cowger, emergency crews responded to a report of a collision involving a passing train and a person around 9:40 a.m. The victim was later confirmed to be a BNSF conductor.

“Initial call was a train versus an individual," said Columbus Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Nick Jacobs.

BNSF investigators were initially on scene, as were Columbus Police and Stillwater County Sheriff deputies. The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The accident did prompt an hours-long road closure that divided the town near the intersection of East Pike Avenue and South Pratten Street, one of the busiest crossings in the area.

The closure did cause some delays for drivers and emergency services. The highway reaches nearby towns like Absarokee, so motorists were forced to detour through Laurel and Joliet.

“That's the biggest part is we can't get to the south side of the county quick, and they can't get here," said Jacobs. "Hospital services are on the north side, obviously, so that's kind of what our struggles are right now.”

Jacobs reported that there were no medical emergencies during the time the crossings were closed.

Residents like Robert Carlson, who lives on a ranch just outside of town, were caught in the disruption.

"You can see how fast the cars build up here,” said Carlson. “It's unusual, but, you know, where trains are concerned, you never know when there's going to be a problem or accident or collision.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Over a dozen cars waited for the crossing to open.

The train was moved and crossings reopened around 2:30 p.m., allowing traffic to resume. Still, the incident left a noticeable impact on the town of Columbus.

"Columbus has had enough emergencies in that aspect the last little while," said Jacobs. "It could affect here, especially due to families.”

Original Report:

Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger said Sunday that one person has died after an accident involving a train.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the accident.

The Columbus Police Department stated on social media that there is a heavy police and fire presence near the railroad crossing.

Both railroad crossings in the city were shut down for clean-up, and the investigation continued by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crossings were reopened around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.