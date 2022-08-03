One person dead, one injured in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

It happened near mile marker 38 of US Highway 89 near Babb just after 7 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two people were driving north in a Ford Explorer; the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to go off the road and roll several times.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, and the 36-year old male passenger died at the scene.

The name of the man who died has not been released at this point.

The 34-year old male driver was taken a clinic in Browning for treatment of minor injuries.

MTN News

Both men were from Browning.

The MHP says that alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.



