One person dead in three-vehicle crash in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — A 42-year old man died in a crash involving three vehicles near Lewistown in Fergus County on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol report said that at about 3:40 p.m., a Buick LeSabre was westbound near mile marker 83 on US Highway 87 when it drifted into the oncoming lane.

A Ford Expedition and a Ram pickup truck were eastbound when the driver of the Expedition tried to avoid colliding with the Buick by swerving into the westbound lane.

The Buick struck the side of the Expedition and continued westbound in the eastbound lane, crashing head-on into the Ram pickup truck.

The driver of the Buick - a 42-year old man believed to be from Billings - died at the scene.

The 34-year female driver of the Expedition and the 68-year old driver of the Ram were both taken to Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown. The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the man who died was not wearing a seatbelt; the other two drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The MHP suspects that alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

