One man dies after being hit by vehicle on US 212

Accident Happened near Mile Marker 56 in Rosebud County
MTN News
ROSEBUD COUNTY — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Rosebud County on Saturday night around 11:15 p.m..

The 50-year-old man from South Dakota was walking eastbound in the westbound lane on US 212 near mile marker 56 when hit by a Dodge Ram 1500.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, was traveling West and tried to swerve out of the way, but could not avoid the pedestrian.

The accident shut down the highway for a few hours while first responders worked at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, but at this time alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash.

