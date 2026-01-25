Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead in two vehicle crash in Rosebud County

ROSEBUD FATAL PIC.jpg
Rosebud County Sheriff's Office
ROSEBUD FATAL PIC.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ROSEBUD COUNTY — One person was killed in a two vehicle crash in Rosebud County that happened around 9 a.m. Sunday.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 58 on U.S. 212 between Ashland and Lame Deer.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said that one driver died from their injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.

The stretch of road was closed for around three hours following the accident and was reopened around noon.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office did not release a cause for the accident and is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader