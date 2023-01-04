Watch Now
Montana News

Officials share update on human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring

Newly released law enforcement reports shed some new light on a human foot found in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 13:56:08-05

The remains of Il-Hun-Ro, a 70-year-old from Los Angeles were found in the Abyss Pool last summer. The pool is part of the West Thumb geyser basin.

The documents say a park visitor noticed a shoe in the pool and told a tour driver who then notified a park ranger.

Ro was identified using DNA from the foot and a relative. Documents found in his vehicle also helped in the identification. That vehicle, a compact SUV, was the last one left in the parking lot after the area was evacuated.

Investigators say no suicide note was found among Ro's belongings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

