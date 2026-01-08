NorthWestern Energy warns scammers targeting Montanans

NorthWestern Energy is receiving widespread reports of scammers attempting to steal money from Montanans, the utility said in a news release.

The criminals are calling Montanans and falsely claiming energy service will be shut off unless an immediate payment is made, NorthWestern said.

These threats are not legitimate. Energy service providers never demand instant payment or threaten customers with sudden disconnection, the news release said.

Customers with past-due accounts receive multiple notices well in advance of any service interruption. A service disconnection will never come as a surprise, NorthWestern Energy said.

NorthWestern Energy urges Montanans to stay vigilant and avoid sharing personal or financial information with anyone demanding immediate payment.

Learn more about how to protect yourself from scammers — or report a scam attempt — here.

