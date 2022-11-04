Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 4, 2022

KALISPELL - Crews are continuing to work on restoring power to Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) members who remain without power following Wednesday's snow.

FEC was still reporting 8,800 outages as of 7:05 a.m. on Friday.

A total of 154 outages are being reported across the area.

Click here for the latest FEC power outage information.

FEC reported on Thursday that some members may not have their power restored until the weekend.

Members can click here for more additional information about outages and to sign up for text message updates.

People are being asked to report power outages only once and keep the phone lines open for all members.

The continuing power outages forced Bigfork Schools to call off Friday's classes.