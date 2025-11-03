No charges in shooting death of teen in Meagher County

(UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2, 2025) Meagher County Sheriff Jon Lopp said in a news release on Sunday that Meagher County Attorney Burt Hurwitz will not file criminal charges related to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on October 29, 2025.

The decision follows a comprehensive and expedited investigation conducted by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Lopp said the investigation revealed that three juvenile males were staying in a bunkhouse in a rural area north of White Sulphur Springs. Sometime after 8:00 pm, a 15-year-old juvenile male "began to manipulate a .22 single action revolver."

The juvenile handling the firearm told investigators he intended to clean the revolver and believed the weapon was unloaded; however, one chamber contained a live round. As the 15-year-old manipulated the revolver, it discharged, and the 16-year-old victim was shot below the left eye.

At 8:34 p.m., Meagher County 911 received a report of an accidental gunshot wound, and Meagher County Sheriff’s Deputies and Meagher County Ambulance were dispatched to the address.

The 15-year-old’s father began CPR and lifesaving efforts continued until the ambulance reached Mountainview Medical Center, but all efforts to save the 16-year-old’s life were unsuccessful.

The 15-year-old juvenile and his family fully cooperated with law enforcement at every step. Sheriff Lopp contacted the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation immediately to assist with the investigation and DCI agents and Meagher County Deputies worked through the night to interview all witnesses and process all evidence.

The victim’s family spoke with law enforcement and the County Attorney and requested that no criminal charges be filed. The two juvenile males were not related but were close friends and the families are also close. In arriving at the decision, the County Attorney considered many factors including the difficulty of proving negligent or criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt, the age of the Juvenile, and most importantly, the wishes of the victim’s family.

"This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved, especially for the two families and our entire community," said County Attorney Hurwitz. “I have conducted a comprehensive review, and I believe the evidence does not support criminal prosecution. I have also given significant weight to the expressed wishes of the victim’s family, who have requested compassion and closure rather than criminal action.”

Out of respect for the families' privacy and the sensitive nature of the case, the County Attorney's Office will not release any further details regarding the identities of those involved or the specifics of the investigation.

(1st REPORT, OCTOBER 30, 2025) An investigation is underway after a person died of a gunshot wound in Meagher County on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The Meagher County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded at about 8:35 p.m. to a report of an accidental gunshot wound at a rural residence north of White Sulphur Springs.

Deputies and Meagher County Ambulance responded to the address and found one person with a single gunshot wound.

The person was taken to Mountainview Medical Center in White Sulphur Springs for treatment, but was declared dead shortly after arriving at the facility.

The person's name has not yet been released to allow for notification of family members.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Montana State Crime Lab are assisting the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no risk to the public as a result of this incident.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.

