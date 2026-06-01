New online tool helps forecast drought impacts on Montana trout populations

BOZEMAN — A new website called FishCast launched Monday to help protect trout populations in Montana by forecasting how drought conditions will impact local rivers.

The tool combines weather information with historical fish data and streamflow records to give users a one-year forecast of whether trout numbers will go up or down.

Even a small drop in water levels can dramatically hurt fish survival. FishCast allows users to see exactly how water levels change the number of fish in a specific river.

The tool also predicts drought-related fishing closures up to a month in advance, helping anglers and fishing guides find alternative spots when their favorite rivers are too dry.

Several groups worked together to build the website, including Montana State University and the U.S. Geological Survey. The goal is to keep recreational fishing strong and support local economies.

FishCast currently focuses only on rivers in Montana, but developers plan to expand it into Idaho and Wyoming in the future.

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