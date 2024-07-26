New info released on Flathead County E. coli outbreak that killed 1, sickened others

KALISPELL — We are learning more information about the E. coli outbreak in Flathead County that killed one person and sickened several others.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) have confirmed the source of the outbreak.



FFCHD reports the outbreak came from people eating “undercooked or made-to-order burgers made with wagyu beef” according to a news release. The last known date of consumption was July 14, 2024.

The restaurants associated with the 14 cases reported cases of E. coli were the Gunsight Saloon, Hops Downtown Grill, Tamarack Brewing Company, the Lodge at Whitefish Lake, Harbor Grille, a news release states.

Local health officials say that the one person who died had eaten at the Harbor Grille.

According to FCCHD, people became sick Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157 which can happen when someone eats raw or undercooked animal products contaminated with this strain of bacteria.

Flathead Fish, the Crawdad Café, and the Flathead Lake Lodge also received contaminated wagyu beef from the same lot number, but FCCHD says no illnesses have been reported.

“All restaurants involved in this outbreak investigation have been incredibly cooperative,” said FCCHD Health Department Health Officer Jennifer Rankosky. “They were willing to assist us in our investigative efforts and they all voluntarily removed the wagyu beef once we were able to identify it as the source of concern.”

The FCCHD news release states:

Once the source of exposure was preliminarily identified, public health staff worked directly with affected businesses to ensure all remaining wagyu beef from the contaminated lot was removed from use.



Samples of the suspected product were sent to the DPHHS Montana Public Health Laboratory for testing, which allowed for laboratory confirmation of the outbreak source. None of the contaminated beef remains in circulation and all businesses associated with this outbreak have been contacted directly.

FCCHD encourages people to prevent foodborne illness by taking the following precautions:



Cook ground beef and pork to a minimum internal temperature of 160°F (‘Well Done’). Do not eat rare or undercooked ground beef.

Always carefully wash hands with soap and warm water after using the bathroom and changing diapers, and before handling or eating any food.

Always wash hands after contact with farm animals, animal feces, and animal environments.

Wash raw fruits and vegetables before eating.

Keep raw meat separate from produce and other foods when shopping for and storing groceries.

Avoid unpasteurized beverages.

Additional information about E. coli and illness prevention tips can be found on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.