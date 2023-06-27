NEW INFO: Man dies in WWII-era plane crash near Hamilton airport

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m. - June 27, 2023

HAMILTON - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a man died in a Tuesday morning plane crash in Hamilton.

The pilot — who was the only person onboard the plane — was pronounced dead on the scene "due to the impact of the crash," a news release states.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says the victim is a man from the Hamilton area.

The plane reportedly crashed shortly after taking off from the Hamilton Airport. It went down on Stock Farm Club property.

A member of the Victor Fire Department told MTN News the plane that crashed was a World War II vintage P-40 aircraft, one of 14 in the United States.

The following information is from the National Museum of the United States Air Force website:

"The P-40 was the United States' best fighter available in large numbers when World War II began. P-40s engaged Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor and in the Philippines in December 1941. They also served with the famed Flying Tigers in China in 1942, and in North Africa in 1943 with the 99th Fighter Squadron, the first African American U.S. fighter unit."



Sheriff Holton says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash.

- information from Emily Brown and Andy Mepham included in this report.

(first report: 8:48 a.m. - June 27, 2023)

HAMILTON - An airplane has reportedly crashed in the area of the airport in Hamilton.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports they are "investigating" a reported crash.

The Hamilton Airport is located at 203 Airport Road.

Developing story. Check back for updates.