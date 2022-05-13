NASA recognizes Montana teachers

HELENA — NASA recognized 2 Montana Teachers through their teaching at the Montana Learning Center on Canyon Ferry Lake.

"All of a sudden, on the NASA website, I was on the front page the first day, so again, it's kind of surreal," said Bill Stockton, an Arlee High School Science teacher.

Stockton was not only nominated for 2022 Montana Teacher of the Year but also was featured for the work he and Livingston 5th grade teacher Chris Pavlovich have done for NASA'S Northwest Earth and Space Sciences Pathway (NESSP) program, and the creation of an introductory course on Next Generation Science Standards for teachers across the state through the Montana Learning Center.

Montana Learning Center's Executive Director Ryan Hannahoe says the recognition was a happy surprise.

"Kind of blew us off our feet, especially during one teacher appreciation day during Teacher Appreciation Week," said Hannahoe.

Stockton says it is truly a high honor to be appreciated by NASA.

"It's been nice to get to honor all the people that helped get me into the positions that I've been allowed to get into," said Stockton.

Pavlovich was awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and is said to be featured on NASA's website.

"Having NASA contacted teacher just kind of reinforces that, and I feel like it elevates the profession and as far as in the media, you know because to me that profession is elevated already, but it just kind of shows this is what we're doing, and it's important, and we're very professional and take things seriously," said Pavlovich.

